Dense fog advisory issued for parts of South Mississippi

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for parts of South Mississippi.

Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson will be under the advisory from 2-9 a.m. Nov. 6

Stone, Greene, and George counties are expected to develop dense fog from midnight-9 a.m. Monday.

Visibility may become reduced to one-quarter mile or less during this time period, according to National Weather Service officials.

Drivers must be alert and drive with caution in the morning due to the fog that may settle overnight.

