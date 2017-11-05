Mississippi oyster season to begin Monday

MDMR officials believe that by opening earlier, local fishermen will make more money per sack. (Photo source: WLOX file)

Oyster season in the western portion of the Mississippi Sound will begin Monday at legal sunrise.

The state Department of Marine Resources said the Commission on Marine Resources originally set the start date for Monday, Nov. 13. However, oyster seasons in Louisiana and Texas are scheduled to begin that day, and MDMR officials believe that by opening earlier, local fishermen will make more money per sack.

At the September meeting, commissioners approved a 30 percent quota limit for these reefs in order to help rebuild them, and that remains in effect. The daily limit for tonging is 15 sacks, and the limit for dredging is 20 sacks.

For more information, call the MDMR Oyster Hotline at 228-374-5167 or 1-800-385-5902.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.