BREAKING: Woman killed by train in Biloxi

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a train in Biloxi, according to police.More >>
Police in Gulfport are searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run early this morning. It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 49 and Airport Road.More >>
With the closing of Ringling Brothers circus last year, some performers with a lifetime of circus experience have branched off to take part in a compact version of the "Greatest Show on Earth."More >>
Twenty-two is an important number in the veteran community. That's how many veterans take their lives each day.More >>
Former NFL player Irving Spikes uses his family's church to try to tackle the crime issue in the Gulfport community.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
In what was supposed to be an audition tape for a popular TV show, a Midlands woman surprised her husband with a major announcement.More >>
South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell was arrest for Driving Under the Influence on Saturday night.. Campbell was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 11:46 p.m. Saturday. He's charged with DUI and giving false information to police. Campbell represents portions of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. He's expected to go through bond court on Sunday morning. ...More >>
A Texas DPS trooper struck by a vehicle in Temple on Saturday has died, according to DPS officials.More >>
