BREAKING: Woman killed by train in Biloxi

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a train in Biloxi, according to police.

Officials say the victim was walking along the train tracks when she was struck between Veterans Ave. and Mc Donnell Ave.

Residents nearby reported hearing a loud screech as the train came to an abrupt halt.

Officers with the Biloxi Police Department are currently responding to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

