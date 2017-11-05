Police search for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

Police in Gulfport are searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run early this morning. It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 49 and Airport Road.

The vehicle - a maroon SUV that appears to be a Chevy Trailblazer - was last seen heading north on Three Rivers Road towards Creosote Road. Police say they have pulled video surveillance from that area and are currently reviewing it for more leads.

Authorities say the accident claimed the life of a 61 year old man, who died shortly after being hit the vehicle. Police have identified the man but are withholding his name pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-896-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.

