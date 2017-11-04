Diwali Festival celebrates Indian culture

The annual Diwali festival is a celebration of colors and lights. (Photo source: WLOX)

Restaurant goers at Orchid Indian cuisine got a true cultural experience Saturday night.

The annual Diwali Festival is a celebration of colors and lights. It is considered to be the night of joy and love, and the victory of good over evil.

There was belly dancing, free henna tattoos, live music, and authentic Indian food.

"I just appreciate them having, sharing the Indian culture with people who may not know about Indian culture," said one attendee.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.