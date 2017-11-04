Huge start for Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival

Thousands of people and hundreds of vendors lined the streets in downtown Ocean Springs for the 39th annual Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday.

Kay Lightsey of Oak Grove and her friends are back after a long time away.

And, there are a lot of reasons why.

“Because of the people, the arts and crafts and the food!” she said. “And the drinks and the weather, and the gumbo.”

Five-hundred vendors packed Washington Avenue and Government Street featuring art work both workable, and cool.

Brian Johns found a driftwood piece from Deadwood Studio. He doesn't really know what it is, but he knows it will look good over his couch.

“We walked by about two hours ago and saw this and it popped out. We came back, it was still here, so figured it was meant to be so we grabbed it,” he said. “We know what our style is so when we see it, we’re attracted to it.”

It’s a festival made for long-time Ocean Springs artist Grady Byrd and his super realism style.

“It’s just fun for me,” Byrd said. “I meet collectors that come every year for my work and it’s like a family reunion that people come by. Finally, we’ve got great weather this year, so everybody’s really enjoying it.”

It wasn’t just about visual art. There was plenty of performance art as well. Amy Botros of Gulfport comes every year.

“I just love the local art that people do and just all the people and to be able to get outside and go locally shopping.”

