Veteran group marches to raise awareness for veteran suicide

Twenty-two is an important number in the veteran community. That is the amount of veterans who take their own lives each day.

One South Mississippi group is looking to end that trend.

"22 until no more" is a non-profit organization in South Mississippi that aims to raise awareness for veterans suicide prevention.

On Saturday, the group organized a 22 kilometer ruck mark along highway 90. Each participant carried 22 kilograms of weight, which equals roughly 48 pounds.

"We're here to promote veterans suicide awareness," said organizer Taylor Bourgeois. "We're trying to end that by all means possible. By doing this down here on the Gulf Coast, we're able to reach out a helping hand to everybody that shows up. Veterans here, active duty, reserves, anybody that shows up...they know we have an organization here looking out for me. They offer all kinds of options."

The march began and ended at Big Play Family Entertainment center in Biloxi. From there, participants traveled to the Golden Nugget and under the Biloxi Ocean Springs Bridge before making their return.

