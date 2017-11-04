Harrison Co. sheriffs investigate aggravated assault

Harrison County Sheriff's Department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place in Saucier.

Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the investigation on Saturday morning. According to Peterson, deputies responded to complaints of a woman who was screaming for help on Bethel Rd. near the intersection of Marvin Williams Rd.

Residents reportedly came to the aid of the victim who was left on the side of the road after being severely assaulted. Officials say the victim visibly injured and incoherent.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for her injuries.

A suspect has not yet been identified in the incident.

Harrison County Sheriff's Department has declared the investigation as ongoing.

Sheriff Peterson has requested that any information regarding the ongoing investigation be forwarded to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department @ (228)897-1364, or the Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers @ 1-877-787-5898.

