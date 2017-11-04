Pascagoula Police seek state accreditation

Members of the community are invited to offer comments regarding the Pascagoula Police Department at a public information session starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7th, 2017.

Tuesday's meeting will be held at the Pascagoula Municipal Court Room, 611 Live Oak, Pascagoula, MS .

The session is an evaluation of the police department's compliance with standards set by Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). Law enforcement agencies seeking to be accredited by CALEA are required to comply with 189 professional standards.

Major Stephen Seefchak of the Aventura Police Department in Florida, and Major Mark Hallum of the Fort Smith Police Department in Alabama will direct the meeting. The accreditation manager for the Pascagoula Police Department is Sgt. Chris Weeks.

Telephone comments, as well as comments at the public meeting, are limited to 10 minutes and must directly address the Pascagoula Police Department’s ability to comply with CALEA standards.

Persons who can’t attend the public meeting but would like to provide comments to the assessment team may do so by calling (228) 372-6912 on Tuesday, November 7th, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

You may also e-mail your comments directly to the CALEA Commission at calea@cityofpascagoula.com. Officials say to be sure to put "Pascagoula PD On-Site” in the subject line.

Once the CALEA assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.

Persons wishing to offer written comments about the Pascagoula Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation may also send them to:

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., (CALEA®)

13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320

Gainesville, VA 20155

