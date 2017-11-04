Friday Night Football Showdown: Week 12 Recap

Region 8-4A started off with 4 teams in the playoffs Friday night and 3 remain alive after the first-round.

Unbeaten East Central rolled to another impressive win . The Hornets defeated Lanier 63-13. 6-foot-6 tight end Brad Cumbest is a big target and East Central quarterback Rylee Brown took advantage of his height to give the Hornets an early lead with a touchdown pass.

Senior running back Tony Brown exploded for four touchdowns giving him 31 on the season. Head coach Seth Smith and his Hornets will have another home game next Friday, a date with West Lauderdale in Hurley.

Poplarville continued it's winning ways by eliminating Northeast Lauderdale 42-27. Sophomore Cory Knight cracked the goal line for the Hornets of coach Jay Beech for an early lead. Poplarville will be on the road next week facing a familiar foe. The undefeated Hornets travel to Bay St. Louis to battle St. Stanislaus. The Rockachaws beat McComb 35 to 7 to advance into the second-round.

Pass Christian jumped out to an early lead over Florence on an outstanding play by quarterback Dustin Allison. He rolled to his left, avoided a couple of defenders, broke a tackle and let the ball fly to a wide-open Andrew Moffett. The play covered 83 yards for a touchdown, but Florence would score two first half touchdowns to eliminate the Pirates 14-7. It was the first home playoff game for Pass Christian at McDonald Stadium since the 2002 season.

Region 6-4A, Gulfport defeated rival Biloxi 27-14. Running back Larozzo Shugart bagged the Admirals first touchdown on a five yard run. The Admirals defense has been rock-solid all season long. Derrick Hall and Jeremiah Braziel set the defensive tone early when they combine for a sack of Indians quarterback Brodie King. Coach Eddie Pierce and his Admirals, the Region 4-6A champs, will entertain Meridian in the first-round of the playoffs next Friday. The Indians season came to a close.

Hancock defeated Pascagoula 18 to 15. The No. 2 seed Hawks host Brandon in the playoffs next week.

D'Iberville is the No. 3 seed in Region 4-6A after a 31-16 win over rival St. Martin. The Warriors travel to Petal next week, looking for a playoff victory.

Despite the loss, running back Ham McGee and his Yellow Jacket teammates were able to crack the playoffs for the first time since 2003 as the No. 4 seed. The Yellow Jackets of head coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead will be on the road at Pearl.

Region 4-5A, top seed Hattiesburg blasted West Harrison 62 to 20. Picayune beat Pearl River Central 54-0, Stone 48 Long Beach 40 and Wayne County doubled-up on Gautier 42-21.

In the first-round of the Class 5A playoffs next week: Hattiesburg at home hosting South Jones. Picayune has a home playoff game with Laurel, the team that defeated the Maroon Tide in the Class 4A South State title game last season. Stone, the No. 3 seed in Region 4-5A travels to West Jones and Wayne County, the No. 4 seed, will be on the road at Brookhaven.

Resurrection defeated East Marion 55-34 Thursday night to earn the No. 3 seed in Region 4-1A. The Eagles travel to French Camp in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs next Friday.

Good Luck to all our local teams who remain in the State Championship hunt.

