Silver Alert issued for LA woman last seen on MS coast

The legacy of the first ever Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy will live on forever. The 32nd Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer built at Ingalls Shipbuilding will be christened Saturday.More >>
Exotic cars and police cruisers will be part of a brand new event coming to downtown Gulfport called Gulfport Octane.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for 67-year-old Linda Thompson, of Baton Rouge. Investigators say Thompson was last seen on I-10 near I-110 around 6 a.m. on Oct. 27.More >>
The Coast Electric Power Association is getting a $47.5 million boost to help bring electric infrastructure to rural parts of its service area.More >>
Four Pearl River County residents were arrested on drug charges this week after a six-month investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and local law enforcement agencies.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
University of Alabama's third-string quarterback was arrested Thursday night.More >>
Jay Jacobs announced Friday he will be stepping down as Auburn University's Director of Athletics.More >>
Craig Thomas, the ex-boyfriend of the child's mother, was arrested on Friday in Jackson.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
Mobile County Sheriff's officials say the gummy bears eaten by six Alma Bryant High School students Thursday was laced with meth.More >>
Deputies said a woman who identified herself as a law enforcement officer while buying a gun has been charged with impersonating a police officer.More >>
DeKalb County authorities confirmed a 3-year-old was found alive after going missing overnight.More >>
