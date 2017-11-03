Silver Alert issued for LA woman last seen on MS coast

A Silver Alert has been issued for 67-year-old Linda Thompson, of Baton Rouge. Investigators say Thompson was last seen on I-10 near I-110 around 6 a.m. on Oct. 27.

Thompson is 5-foot-4 and weighs around 175 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, family members reported Thompson has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Police initially reported Thompson went missing from her home Oct. 27, and her 2005 Lexus SUV was found abandoned on I-10 in D’Iberville the same day.

D’Iberville police first asked for help finding Thompson on Wednesday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said no contact has been made with her since she disappeared.

A BRPD official said investigators are sifting through Thompson’s phone record in hopes of finding her.

If you have any information on Thompson’s whereabouts, please call the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-8617.

