Coast Electric getting $47M loan to build rural area infrastructure

The Coast Electric Power Association is getting a $47.5 million boost to help bring electric infrastructure to rural parts of its service area.

U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran announced the money is coming in the form of a low-interest loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Rural Development’s Electric Program.

“Families and businesses in rural Mississippi depend on reliable electric service. Rural Development loans help finance work to guarantee and expand service, which is important for growing Mississippi’s economy and supporting public safety,” Cochran said.

According to Cochran, Coast Electric will use the money to build 136 miles of distribution line, improve 270 miles of existing line, and make other system improvements, including smart grid projects.

Coast Electric services parts of Harrison, Hancock, and Pearl River counties.

