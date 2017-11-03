Four charged in Pearl River Co. drug investigation

The Coast Electric Power Association is getting a $47.5 million boost to help bring electric infrastructure to rural parts of its service area.More >>
Four Pearl River County residents were arrested on drug charges this week after a six-month investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and local law enforcement agencies.More >>
After months of rumors, state Rep. Jeramey Anderson announced Friday that he will seek the Democratic nomination for South Mississippi's 4th Congressional District seat.More >>
It will be a few months before a damaged Navy vessel makes its way to Pascagoula for repairs. The USS Fitzgerald will undergo repairs at Ingalls.More >>
Thousands of art lovers will descend on Ocean Springs this weekend for the 39th annual Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's Office: The investigation into the murder of two girls by their mother here yesterday was planned weeks in advance,More >>
Facebook users had a field day with a photograph a Northwest Louisiana business shared on social media. The attraction was not so much the photograph itself but rather the statement posted along with it.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.More >>
Craig Thomas, the ex-boyfriend of the child's mother, was arrested on Friday in Jackson.More >>
University of Alabama's third-string quarterback was arrested Thursday night.More >>
Jay Jacobs announced Friday he will be stepping down as Director of Athletics at Auburn University effective June 1, 2018, or sooner if a new director is found.More >>
