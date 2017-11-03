Four charged in Pearl River Co. drug investigation

Four Pearl River County residents were arrested on drug charges this week after a six-month investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and local law enforcement agencies.

A news release from MBN says a search warrant served at a Picayune home Monday uncovered 74 30mg oxycodone tablets with a street value of $2,200 and $990 cash.

“What we often encounter is a prescription for an opioid, a painkiller, is legitimately obtained and improperly transferred to someone else. The drug is then sold, in the case of oxycodone, for as much as $30 per tablet,” MBN Director John Dowdy said.

Dowdy said 59-year-old Wayne Wadel, of Picayune, was arrested during the search at his home and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Wadel’s bond was revoked from a May arrest, where he was charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Dowdy said John Alsobrooks, 29, Daphne Jean Batac, 42, and Donald Edward Douglas, 38, are charged with conspiracy to transfer a controlled substance in the case. Alsobrooks and Batac were released from jail Tuesday after posting $75,000 bonds. Douglas remains behind bars on a $75,000 bond, Dowdy said.

