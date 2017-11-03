Wicker says Navy stretched too thin; calls for more ships

For some time, Wicker has been pushing to increase the Navy’s fleet size to 355 ships. (Photo source: YouTube)

It will be a few months before a damaged Navy vessel makes its way to Pascagoula for repairs. The USS Fitzgerald will undergo repairs at Ingalls.

The vessel collided with a commercial container ship in June off the coast of Japan, killing seven sailors. A new report, released by the Navy, finds the collision was avoidable.

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker says the military is using Navy ships for too many things, causing sailors and their ships to get worn out. For some time, Wicker has been pushing to increase the Navy’s fleet size to 355 ships.

“Simply put, we need to acknowledge that the Navy has a supply and demand problem. We have a demand for more Naval action than the supply of our ships can produce,” said Wicker.

The Navy has made several recommendations for preventing these types of accidents. Those include improving individual and team training skills, with an emphasis on basic seamanship and navigation.

