MS Rep. Jeramey Anderson says he's running for Congress

Rep. Jeramey Anderson of Moss Point said Friday he will seek his party's nomination next year in south Mississippi's 4th Congressional District. (Photo source: @jerameyanderson/Twitter)

After months of rumors, state Rep. Jeramey Anderson announced Friday that he will seek the Democratic nomination for South Mississippi's 4th Congressional District seat.

The office is currently held by Republican Steve Palazzo, who is preparing to seek another term.

Moments ago I officially announced my bid for United States Congress. This race is about the progress we can make together?Ready? #MS04 pic.twitter.com/xkfcgnbqev — Rep Jeramey Anderson (@jerameyanderson) November 3, 2017

Anderson said he's running for higher office to tackle problems like poor schools, economic hardships, and government transparency. He believes politicians aren't doing enough to work together to solve the serious problems Mississippians face.

"In today’s society bipartisanship isn’t an option anymore - it is a requirement if we are to effectively confront the real crises facing not only our state but the nation as well. We’re leading the effort in our State to break through partisan gridlock to reestablish political cooperation and I would like to take that to Washington," Anderson said.

The Moss Point native represents District 110 and will be able to keep his seat while running for federal office.

When Anderson was elected in 2013, the then 21-year-old became the youngest member ever elected to the Mississippi Legislature and the youngest African American elected to a legislature in United States history.

He received his associate's degree in criminal justice from Pearl River Community College and his bachelor's degree in homeland security from Tulane University.

At the age of 16, Anderson founded Foundation for a Brighter America, a non-profit organization dedicated to mentoring young boys ages 11-18. Currently, he serves as the program's executive director.

"I will continue to be the voice of reason, bipartisanship, compassion and understand as I have in the Mississippi Legislature, understanding the struggles of everyday hardworking folks," Anderson said.

Rep. Anderson will officially launch his campaign Saturday, November 11, 2017, at the Almanette Hotel & Bistro in Gulfport, MS. The event will start at 6:30pm.

