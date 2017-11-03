Street closures for Peter Anderson Festival

A Democratic member of the Mississippi Legislature says he's running for the U.S. House.More >>
Thousands of art lovers will descend on Ocean Springs this weekend for the 39th annual Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival.More >>
A judge sentenced a Slidell man to life in prison Thursday for the aggravated rape of a 6-year-old girl.More >>
Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before heading to bed on Saturday. And enjoy the extra hour of sleep this weekend.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi announced Thursday that it must permanently reduce the budget by approximately $8 million and eliminate 20 current staff employee positions. University President Dr. Rodney Bennett made the announcement in an email sent out to all faculty and staff. Bennett attributed the decision to decreases in state funding, particularly over the past 18 months, and a recent Board Policy adopted by the Mississippi Institution of Higher Learning...More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.More >>
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
A retired Navy commander declined to accept a Peoples Health Champion Award that was to have been presented during this Sunday's New Orleans Saints game in the Superdome. .More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
