Street closures for Peter Anderson Festival - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Street closures for Peter Anderson Festival

By Chris Thies, Digital Producer
Connect
It’s the largest fine arts festival in the State of Mississippi, featuring more than 400 art, craft, and food vendors. (Photo source: WLOX) It’s the largest fine arts festival in the State of Mississippi, featuring more than 400 art, craft, and food vendors. (Photo source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Thousands of art lovers will descend on Ocean Springs this weekend for the 39th annual Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival. It’s the largest fine arts festival in the State of Mississippi, featuring more than 400 art, craft, and food vendors.

Before the fun can start, the city has to shut down some roads to make room for the vendors and visitors and make sure everyone at the festival stays safe.

These streets will be closed from 3 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday:

  • Washington Avenue from Calhoun Street to Bienville Boulevard
  • Government Street from Washington Avenue to Magnolia Street
  • Porter Avenue from Bellande Avenue to Jackson Avenue
  • Cash Alley from Government Street to Robinson Street
  • DeSoto Street from Cash Alley to Church Street
  • Bellande Avenue from Bowen Avenue to Government Street
  • Kotzum Avenue from Bowen Avenue to Government Street

Recommended routes to downtown Ocean Springs:

  • From Highway 90 westbound:
  • South on Martin Luther King Avenue West on Government Street
  • South on Magnolia Avenue
  • West on Porter Avenue

From Highway 90 eastbound:

  • South on Church Street
  • West on DeSoto Street
  • South on Jackson Avenue
  • East on Porter Avenue

Any vehicles on the listed roads will be towed after 3 a.m. Saturday. City officials say towing is a last resort after attempting to reach a vehicle’s owner.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Peter Anderson Festival from our friends at Gulf Coast Weekend: The Peter Anderson Festival Guide.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly