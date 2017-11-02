Ladner returns to the Coast, leads SLU past Jackson State 57-51 in charity exhibition

Southeastern Louisiana, former St. Stanislaus head coach Jay Ladner huddles with his team in an exhibition game at Gulfport High School.

After spending the first twenty years of his coaching career at St. Stanislaus, Southeastern Louisiana head coach Jay Ladner jumped at the chance to return to the Coast for a charity exhibition game against Jackson State.

"Just walking into the gym, it feels like I'm coming home a little bit," Ladner said. "I always enjoy coming back home anyway, (Southeastern is) certainly not located very far, so I do get an opportunity to come home. My parents still live in Kiln, so it's a lot of fun. It is home, and it's good to smell that saltwater."

His Lions delivered Ladner a happy homecoming, as SLU outlasted the Tigers 57-51 at Gulfport's Bert Jenkins Gymnasium. All proceeds of the game went directly to hurricane and flood relief, which Admirals officials estimate to be around $1,000.

Moses Greenwood led the way for Southeastern with 14 points and nine rebounds while fellow Lion James Currington notched a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jackson State guard Jeremiah Jefferson led all scorers with 15 points.

