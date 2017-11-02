Resurrection locks up #3 seed in playoffs with 55-34 win over Ea - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Resurrection locks up #3 seed in playoffs with 55-34 win over East Marion

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

With a playoff berth already secured, Resurrection (5-6) holds off East Marion 55-34 on Senior Night to lock up the #3 seed in Region 4-1A. Highlights in the video above. 

