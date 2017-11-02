Myrick Laneaux indicted in Bay St. Louis double murder case

Many who frequent the Harrison County Courthouse have wondered why the Mississippi Highway Patrol kiosk is out of order consistently.More >>
Many who frequent the Harrison County Courthouse have wondered why the Mississippi Highway Patrol kiosk is out of order consistently.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen at the Island View Casino more than a week ago.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen at the Island View Casino more than a week ago.More >>
In the middle of all of the fanfare that followed the Astros' game 7 win was Tony Sipp, a Moss Point native and now a World Series champion.More >>
In the middle of all of the fanfare that followed the Astros' game 7 win was Tony Sipp, a Moss Point native and now a World Series champion.More >>
Myrick Curtis Laneaux has been indicted on two charges of murder, one count of aggravated assault and motor vehicle theft, according to Assistant District Attorney Crosby Parker.More >>
Myrick Curtis Laneaux has been indicted on two charges of murder, one count of aggravated assault and motor vehicle theft, according to Assistant District Attorney Crosby Parker.More >>
Mississippi Power crews spent Thursday in Rhode Island restoring power to thousands of residents who have been in the dark since a strong weekend storm passed through.More >>
Mississippi Power crews spent Thursday in Rhode Island restoring power to thousands of residents who have been in the dark since a strong weekend storm passed through.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.More >>
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.More >>