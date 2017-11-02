Myrick Laneaux indicted in Bay St. Louis double murder case

Myrick Curtis Laneaux has been indicted on two charges of murder, one count of aggravated assault and a motor vehicle theft charge, according to Assistant District Attorney Crosby Parker.

He was accused of killing 28-year-old Kristina Quintini and 29-year-old Norris Demetrius Mueller in July 2016.

Police were responding to a missing persons report at the Bay Pines subdivision of Bay St. Louis around 6 p.m. on July 30 when they found the bodies of Mueller and Quintini, both shot to death.

Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk said Quintini was shot several times, and Mueller was shot in the head.

Laneaux, 27, shouted, “I’m innocent. Not guilty,” as he left the courtroom after the judge refused to reduce his $2.1 million bond last November. The case was later sent to a grand jury.

Investigators said a 6-month-old child was also shot in the shoulder, but survived the incident.

Laneaux was originally arrested on auto theft charges on July 31. He was charged with two counts of murder on Aug. 3.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.