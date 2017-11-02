MS Power crews restore power in Rhode Island - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MS Power crews restore power in Rhode Island

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
Mississippi Power storm crews work to restore electricity in and around Providence, RI Thursday. (Photo source: Mississippi Power) Mississippi Power storm crews work to restore electricity in and around Providence, RI Thursday. (Photo source: Mississippi Power)
PROVIDENCE, RI (WLOX) -

Mississippi Power crews spent Thursday in Rhode Island restoring power to thousands of residents who have been in the dark since a strong weekend storm passed through.

The crew of 24 linemen from the Coast Division, 20 from the Pine Belt Division, and 10 from Meridian left Tuesday and traveled more than 1,400 miles to assist. 

"Our crews are assisting National Grid Thursday in some of the hardest-hit areas around the city of Providence. It was a long trip to get here, but our team was ready to go to work once we arrived," said Melvin Roland, Pine Belt Division Distribution manager. 

According to National Grid’s online outage map, more than 88 percent of their Rhode Island customers have had power restored, with more than 14,000 still without electricity.

"The damage from this severe storm has been one of the most disruptive in recent history. We expect customers to continue to have power restored throughout the day into this evening," said National Grid on its outage central page.

Mississippi Power’s team joins more than 600 other crews working in the northeast.

"Our goal is to get as many customers safely and efficiently back online today," Roland added.

On Tuesday, the Boston Globe reported more than 1.5 million lost power in New England after the storm.

