Hancock Co. gets money from tax-forfeited property auction

Mississippi Power crews spent Thursday in Rhode Island restoring power to thousands of residents who have been in the dark since a strong weekend storm passed through.More >>
The Katie Lee coast tour continues. The host of the Cooking Channel's popular show “Beach Bites” has been visiting and sampling coast cuisine for a few days now.More >>
This Friday, November 3 is World Sandwich Day. This year, all 235 central Gulf Coast Subway restaurants are celebrating by offering free sandwiches to their customers in efforts to combat food insecurity around the United States.More >>
Tax-forfeited properties in Hancock County have been auctioned off over the past seven months, raising more than $192,000. Thursday, Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann turned that money over to county officials.More >>
Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann was on the coast Thursday to present a check totaling more than $8 million to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Don't believe everything you read on social media, especially if it involves a purported "secret" exercise that will shut down communications and power across the country this weekend.
That's the message from military spokespersons who are being inundated with inquiries about the alleged plot.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
Hundreds of people flocked to the beach in Oak Island Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of a whale that had washed close to shore.More >>
A Wisconsin mother is facing a felony charge for endangering her 9-year-old son for strapping him to the roof of her mini-van.More >>
Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reportedly accidental fatal shooting Thursday afternoon.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
