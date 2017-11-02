Hancock Co. gets money from tax-forfeited property auction - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hancock Co. gets money from tax-forfeited property auction

(Photo source: file) (Photo source: file)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Tax-forfeited properties in Hancock County have been auctioned off over the past seven months, raising more than $192,000. Thursday, Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann turned that money over to county officials.

A news release from Hosemann’s office says the money will be distributed between the Hancock County Chancery Clerk, sheriff’s department, board of supervisors, the cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead, and Waveland, and the Bay-Waveland and Hancock County school districts.

“Reinvesting in the community by purchasing tax-forfeited property is another step forward to rebuilding Hancock County after Hurricane Katrina,” Hosemann said.  “This is why we have made it a priority to make it as easy as possible for people who are interested in buying property to view parcels and place a bid.”

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

