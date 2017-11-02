Free subs at Subway on Nov. 3 for World Sandwich Day

This Friday, November 3 is World Sandwich Day.

All 235 central Gulf Coast Subway restaurants will celebrate by offering free subs to their customers in efforts to combat food insecurity around the Coast.

Customers who buy a sandwich and a 30 oz. drink will get free sandwich of equal or lesser value. Although there is a catch, it is all for a greater cause. Subway will donate the dollar equivalent of your meal to Feeding America for each purchase.

In 2016, Subway’s World Sandwich Day resulted in over 34,000 meals being provided to those struggling with hunger throughout the Feeding the Gulf Coast service area.

“We are so excited to partner with Subway again this year. One in six people struggle with hunger along the Gulf Coast. This is such a great and easy way to get involved in the fight against hunger in our area,” said Feeding the Gulf Coast President and CEO, Cathy Pope.

In the U.S., one out of eight people struggle with hunger, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). That means 41 million people across the country, including nearly 13 million children and more than five million seniors don’t have enough to eat.

This is the second year of Subway and Feeding America's collaboration to address this serious issue.

“Last year, our customers helped us make history with the largest single-day donation to Feeding America in its existence – 11 million meals,” said Subway® President and CEO Suzanne Greco. “This year’s unprecedented initiative will include thousands of Subway restaurants around the globe. We’re excited to bring together our customers, franchisees and communities to inspire global action around hunger.”

Feeding the Gulf Coast, formerly Bay Area Food Bank, operates multiple nutrition programs in a 24-county area spanning the Panhandle of Florida, south Alabama, and south Mississippi.

For more information, visit www.feedingthegulfcoast.org.

