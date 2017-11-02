Tidelands Trust Fund returns $8.2 million to MS coast

More than $8 million in tidelands funds is now in DMR hands to be used for various projects over the next year. (Photo source: WLOX)

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann was on the coast Thursday to present a check totaling more than $8 million to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.

That money came from the Tidelands Trust Fund and will go to projects aimed at conserving and providing access to lands on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“Making sure our grandchildren’s grandchildren are able to enjoy the Mississippi Gulf Coast the way we all enjoy it is a priority for our Public Lands Division, and the Tidelands Trust Fund is such an important part of achieving that goal,” said Hosemann, who serves as State Land Commissioner.

Since 2008, the coast has received more than $91 million in tideland fund turnbacks.

The money comes from leases and assessments of land owned by the state in trust for the people of Mississippi. The funds are then turned over to DMR for tidelands projects.

“The projects funded by this program include public access piers and boardwalks and habitat restoration, and they are invaluable to the Coast and citizens across the state,” DMR Executive Director Jamie Miller said. “Many of these projects provide valuable environmental research that helps the agency’s management and conservation decisions.”

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.