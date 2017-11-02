Tidelands Trust Fund returns $8.2 million to MS coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Tidelands Trust Fund returns $8.2 million to MS coast

More than $8 million in tidelands funds is now in DMR hands to be used for various projects over the next year. (Photo source: WLOX) More than $8 million in tidelands funds is now in DMR hands to be used for various projects over the next year. (Photo source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann was on the coast Thursday to present a check totaling more than $8 million to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.

That money came from the Tidelands Trust Fund and will go to projects aimed at conserving and providing access to lands on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“Making sure our grandchildren’s grandchildren are able to enjoy the Mississippi Gulf Coast the way we all enjoy it is a priority for our Public Lands Division, and the Tidelands Trust Fund is such an important part of achieving that goal,” said Hosemann, who serves as State Land Commissioner.

Since 2008, the coast has received more than $91 million in tideland fund turnbacks.

The money comes from leases and assessments of land owned by the state in trust for the people of Mississippi. The funds are then turned over to DMR for tidelands projects.

“The projects funded by this program include public access piers and boardwalks and habitat restoration, and they are invaluable to the Coast and citizens across the state,” DMR Executive Director Jamie Miller said. “Many of these projects provide valuable environmental research that helps the agency’s management and conservation decisions.”

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Tidelands Trust Fund returns $8.2 million to MS coast

    Tidelands Trust Fund returns $8.2 million to MS coast

    Thursday, November 2 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-11-02 20:08:27 GMT
    More than $8 million in tidelands funds is now in DMR hands to be used for various projects over the next year. (Photo source: WLOX)More than $8 million in tidelands funds is now in DMR hands to be used for various projects over the next year. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann was on the coast Thursday to present a check totaling more than $8 million to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.

    More >>

    Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann was on the coast Thursday to present a check totaling more than $8 million to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.

    More >>

  • 23 people become naturalized U.S. citizens

    23 people become naturalized U.S. citizens

    Thursday, November 2 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-11-02 19:23:16 GMT
    The newly naturalized citizens took their oath of allegiance in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden. (Photo source: WLOX)The newly naturalized citizens took their oath of allegiance in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden. (Photo source: WLOX)

    America gained 23 new citizens Thursday morning during a naturalization ceremony in Gulfport.

    More >>

    America gained 23 new citizens Thursday morning during a naturalization ceremony in Gulfport.

    More >>

  • Mississippi Power crew arrive in northeast

    Mississippi Power crew arrive in northeast

    Thursday, November 2 2017 2:25 PM EDT2017-11-02 18:25:09 GMT

    Mississippi Power storm crews arrived in the Massachusetts early Thursday morning to start restoration works for the residents who lost power in the strong storm that blew through the northeast this past weekend. 

    More >>

    Mississippi Power storm crews arrived in the Massachusetts early Thursday morning to start restoration works for the residents who lost power in the strong storm that blew through the northeast this past weekend. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly