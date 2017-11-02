Plans underway for Jackson Co. trail system

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann was on the coast Thursday to present a check totaling more than $8 million to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.More >>
America gained 23 new citizens Thursday morning during a naturalization ceremony in Gulfport.More >>
Mississippi Power storm crews arrived in the Massachusetts early Thursday morning to start restoration works for the residents who lost power in the strong storm that blew through the northeast this past weekend.More >>
Imagine a network of bicycle and pedestrian friendly trails, covering both land and water, that stretches across Jackson County. That's the goal of the Bicycle, Pedestrian and Trails Master Plan. But before building begins, officials need your input.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen at the Island View Casino more than a week ago.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
The Kidde fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
Ex-middle school football coach convicted of raping and killing 10-year-old Missouri girl he kidnapped in front of horrified witnesses.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
