Plans underway for Jackson Co. trail system - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Plans underway for Jackson Co. trail system

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
Gautier’s current shared use (bicycle/pedestrian) path. (Photo source: Jackson Co.) Gautier’s current shared use (bicycle/pedestrian) path. (Photo source: Jackson Co.)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Imagine a network of bicycle and pedestrian friendly trails, covering both land and water, that stretches across Jackson County. That's the goal of the Bicycle, Pedestrian and Trails Master Plan. But before building begins, officials need your input. 

Five public workshops will be held November 13-15 allowing members of the public to review the project and offer suggestions to planners. Gresham, Smith and Partners has been hired to facilitate the study and design a plan. 

The $114,300 project is being funded through Federal Surface Transportation Program Funds with a 20 percent match from Jackson County. It should be completed by December 31, 2018.

The workshops will not include a formal presentation, so residents are welcome to come and go as they please between 5:30-7:30 p.m. on any of the following dates: 

Monday, November 13, 2017
Ocean Springs City Hall
1018 Porter Ave., Ocean Springs, MS
(228) 875-4236

Monday, November 13, 2017
Pascagoula City Hall
603 Watts Ave., Pascagoula, MS
(228) 769-8329

Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Gautier City Hall
3330 Highway 90, Gautier, MS
(228) 497-8000

Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Sue Ellen Recreation Center
4131 Sue Ellen St., Moss Point, MS
(228) 475-0300 x7902

Wednesday, November 15, 2017
St. Martin Community Center
15008 Lemoyne Blvd., St. Martin, MS
(228) 769-3088

All feedback collected during the workshops will become part of the workshop summaries. You may also submit materials and/or other information in lieu of verbal or written comments at the workshops. 

