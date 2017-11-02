Silver Alert issued for woman last seen at Island View Casino

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen at the Island View Casino more than a week ago.

MBI Communication Director Warren Strain said Betty Burnside Boutwell, of Meridian, may suffer from a medical condition that could impair her judgment.

Boutwell is 5-foot-5 and weighs around 165 pounds. She has short gray hair and blue eyes. Strain said she may be driving a black 2011 Ford Taurus.

Boutwell was last seen at the casino around 11 p.m. on Oct. 25. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s department at 601-486-4952

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.