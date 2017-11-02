Biloxi Police searching for missing woman - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi Police searching for missing woman

Jennifer Whinery, 36, was last seen in the area of Mcdonnell Ave. around 2am Saturday, October 28. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.) Jennifer Whinery, 36, was last seen in the area of Mcdonnell Ave. around 2am Saturday, October 28. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Biloxi Police need your help finding a woman who has been missing since early Saturday morning. 

Jennifer Whinery, 36, was last seen in the area of Mcdonnell Ave. around 2am Saturday, October 28. Investigators say there doesn't appear to be any suspicious activity surrounding her disappearance, and she may not even realize she's been reported missing. 

Whinery is described as 5'3" tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and a scar on her left cheek area.  

If you've seen her or have any information on Whinery's location, contact the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112 or Biloxi Dispatch at 228-392-0641. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

    •   
