Truck raffle benefits Gulfport soup kitchen

Allen Toyota announced an ‘87 Toyota pickup truck raffle last month as part of the dealership’s 30th anniversary celebration. (Photo source: WLOX)

Right now, one coast couple is an antique truck richer, and a coast soup kitchen benefited too.

The feelings are pretty positive right about now at Feed My sheep in Gulfport. A truck raffle has turned out to be a win-win for everyone involved.

Allen Toyota announced an ‘87 Toyota pickup truck raffle last month as part of the dealership’s 30th anniversary celebration. Out of almost 280 tickets sold, Kevin Wilson, of Saucier, was the lucky guy to get the keys.

“I thought they were messing with me, because I have some friends that would do that to me. I’m the guy that can buy 99 out of 100 tickets and not win,” said Wilson. “I feel very fortunate, and I’m glad that we can donate to such a great cause.”

That great cause is Feed my Sheep. Allen Toyota gave the nonprofit a $5,000 check from the raffle proceeds.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.