Moss Point's Tony Sipp is a world champ

The picture outside the Houston Astros locker room was taken in the wee hours of Thursday morning. It shows Tony Sipp with a cigar in his mouth, and the World Series trophy in his arms. Sipp's Houston Astros defeated Los Angeles 5-1 in the game seven of the 2017 World Series. The win earned Houston its first championship in the team's history.

History is what Sipp had on his mind in the immediate aftermath of the title. The Moss Point left handed pitcher used Instagram to post, "Say what you want but you can never change history."

Sipp pitched 46 games for the Astros in 2017. He wasn't on the team's World Series roster. Instead, his role was to provide support for his teammates. He's seen with two of those teammates in another Instagram post with the words "World Series Champs!!!" typed under the picture.

The 34-year-old Sipp attended Moss Point High School. He made his Major League debut in 2009. The last four years, Sipp has been an integral part of the Houston Astros bullpen, helping the team's rise from a struggling club to world champions.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.