MGCCC High School Lineman of the Week: Raynard Willis of Gulfport

Region 4-6A Champions.

Undefeated in region play (6-0).

Locked up homefield advantage in the playoffs.

Gulfport's accomplishments this year leave Raynard Willis nearly speechless.

""I honestly don't know what to say about it," Willis said. "(It's) one of the best feelings I've ever had in a long time. We just (won the Region Championship) two years ago, and to do it our senior year is a pretty big deal."

But as for the senior offensive lineman's performance this year? Head coach Eddie Pierce has no problems finding the words.

"He does a great job," Pierce said of Willis. "Strong kid, he works hard. Just a good guy."

A two-year starter on the defensive line, Willis came to his head coach with a request for his senior season.

"He came to us and said Coach, I'd like to play some offensive guard," Pierce said. "So he came over, and he has made a tremendous difference on that offensive line."

Willis now leads a unit that has proven crucial to Gulfport's success. The Admirals average 228.6 rushing yards per game to the tune of a perfect 6-0 record in district play, making Willis a deserving recipient of our MGCCC High School Lineman of the Week honors.

"Smash-mouth offense has pretty much been our main goal," Willis says of the offensive approach. "We try to get as many yards as we can before passing - I pretty much like the run game more than passing. When we're attacking them full speed, it's just the reaction that (opposing defenses) give us, like we're pretty much striking fear in them whenever we get the run."

Willis and the Admirals wrap up the regular season Friday with a road trip to arch-rival Biloxi.