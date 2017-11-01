Agricola Elementary joins Project Fit America

The initiative is called Project Fit America, and it's made possible by a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield Mississippi Foundation. (Photo source: WLOX)

Agricola Elementary students now have a workout as part of their daily curriculum.

"My favorite part is the polls, and the most challenging part would be those double bars," said sixth grader Phillip Sayre.

The initiative is called Project Fit America, and it's made possible by a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield Mississippi Foundation.

"Agricola was one of 32 schools to receive this grant," said Blue Cross Blue Shield Mississippi Foundation Health and Fitness Coordinator Eugenia King.

In a ceremony Wednesday, school district administrators officially cut the ribbon for the new equipment. Simultaneously, students unleashed balloons into the sky filled with their fitness goals for the year.

"This is the opportunity we have to celebrate it and let the community know what we have going on here," said Agricola Assistant Principal Gina Hataway.

Since August, students from kindergarten through sixth grade come out once a day to exercise.

"Different stations that are set up are supposed to teach students on how to basically do pull ups, push ups, work on upper body strength, lower body strength, different things of that nature to get them moving," said Hataway.

Administrators say the response has been overwhelming.

"Our kids absolutely love coming out here. They get to have a health class in fifth and sixth grade that teaches them all the nutritional components and goes over some more of the technique that you're suppose to use and then get to come out here and actually practice those techniques on the equipment," said Hataway.

The hope is that by building a healthier set of kids, the effects will pour over and produce a healthier community.

The grant was $28,969.

