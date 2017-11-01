GPD: Traffic stop narrative 'misleading, inflammatory'

The Houston Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.More >>
Days after a former Gulfport resident accused police of holding his family at gunpoint, the Gulfport Police Department has issued a statement.More >>
The picture outside the Houston Astros locker room was taken in the wee hours of Thursday morning. It shows Tony Sipp with a cigar in his mouth, and the World Series trophy in his arms. Sipp's Houston Astros defeated Los Angeles 5-1 in the game seven of the 2017 World Series. The win earned Houston its first championship in the team's history.More >>
On Thursday, Nov. 2, Cooking Channel will be in Gulfport filming an episode of "Beach Bites with Katie Lee." The show's host, Katie Lee, will be featuring Pop Brothers.More >>
Agricola Elementary students now have a workout as part of their daily curriculum.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The Kidde fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
Police say a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart is not an "active shooter" situation.More >>
A Wisconsin mother is facing a felony charge for endangering her 9-year-old son for strapping him to the roof of her mini-van.More >>
Don't believe everything you read on social media, especially if it involves a purported "secret" exercise that will shut down communications and power across the country this weekend.
That's the message from military spokespersons who are being inundated with inquiries about the alleged plot.More >>
