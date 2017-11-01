Police: Elderly woman pistol-whipped during home invasion

An elderly woman was pistol-whipped after two men barged into her Biloxi apartment late Tuesday night, according to police. Three men have been arrested in connection to the home invasion.

Sgt. O’Neil Adams, with the Biloxi Police Department, said William Joseph Dodson and James Phillip Bullock are charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling. Richard David Covey Jr. is charged with accessory after the fact in the case.

Adams said police first responded to a reported home invasion at the apartments in the 1600 block of Irish Hill Dr. around 9:45 p.m.

Police said an elderly woman reported two masked suspects burst into her apartment and demanded money. Adams said the woman was hit in the head with the butt of a handgun before the suspects took her purse and ran from the scene.

About an hour later, police responded to the same apartment complex after a report of a suspicious person walking in the parking lot. Adams said officers found Dodson with items linking him directly to the home invasion.

According to Adams, Covey was arrested after officers searched an apartment in the 200 block of Iberville Dr. Bullock was later arrested without incident in the 1000 block of Division St.

All three suspects were booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Dodson and Bullock’s bonds were set at $150,000 by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain. Covey’s bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.