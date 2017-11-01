Missing woman's car found in D'Iberville; search continues

The D'Iberville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

According to police, Linda Thompson went missing from her Baton Rouge home on Oct. 27. That same day, her 2005 Lexus was found on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 at the 45-mile marker in D'Iberville.

Thompson is 67-years-old, 5-feet 4-inches tall, and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says no contact has been made with Linda since she disappeared.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the DPD at 228-396-4252, or the BRPD at 225-389-8617.

