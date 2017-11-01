You're invited to watch filming of 'Beach Bites' in Gulfport, Oc - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

You're invited to watch filming of 'Beach Bites' in Gulfport, Ocean Springs

Pop Brothers will be featured on Cooking Channel. (Photo source: Pop Brothers) Pop Brothers will be featured on Cooking Channel. (Photo source: Pop Brothers)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

On Thursday, Nov. 2, the Cooking Channel will be on the Mississippi Gulf Coast filming an episode of "Beach Bites with Katie Lee." The show's host, Katie Lee, will be featuring several coast stops, including Mary Mahoney's, Pop Brothers and The Shed. 

The filming for Pop Brothers takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the beach just east of Ken Combs Pier in Gulfport. The public is invited to attend and actually be in the episode. 

It's the third time the artisan ice pop makers have been featured on national television. They've also been on "Billion Dollar Buyer" and HGTV's "Beach Front Bargain Hunt." 

Then from 4-6 p.m. the crew will be in Ocean Springs to film at The Shed BBQ Joint. Of course, co-owner Brooke Orrison Lewis and her entire family are no strangers to reality TV and food competitions. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

