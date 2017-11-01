You're invited to watch filming of "Beach Bites" in Gulfport

On Thursday, Nov. 2, Cooking Channel will be in Gulfport filming an episode of "Beach Bites with Katie Lee." The show's host, Katie Lee, will be featuring Pop Brothers.

The filming takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the beach just east of Ken Combs Pier in Gulfport. The public is invited to attend and actually be in the episode.

This is the third time the artisan ice pop makers have been featured on national television. They've also been on "Billion Dollar Buyer" and HGTV's "Beach Front Bargain Hunt."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.