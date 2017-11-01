Air Force to hold training exercise on Saturday

Residents of Biloxi and Keesler Air Force Base may hear an increase in noise this weekend due to a training exercise.

The Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing will hold the exercise on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the Unit Training Assembly.

"Our mission is to train and equip Airmen to provide combat-ready forces to answer our nation's call," said Col. Jennie R. Johnson, wing commander of more than 1,500 reservists.

Sirens, alarms and loudspeaker announcements will be used to simulate realistic environments for personnel. Trainees will practice self-aid and buddy care, chemical warfare detection, and the ability to survive and operate in a deployed environment.

Johnson noted, "Exercises such as this ensure our Airmen maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness to respond to military or humanitarian operations around the globe."

For more information, contact the 403rd Wing Public Affairs office at (228) 377-2056 or email the office at 403wg.pa2@us.af.mil.

Additionally, the 403rd Wing PA office will post updates about the exercise to its Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.