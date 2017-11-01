Freeform announces 21 Days of Christmas lineup

If the best way to spread Christmas cheer is by singing loud for all to hear, the next best way is by watching holiday movies.

Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas begins soon and the lineup is one your family doesn't want to miss.

During the annual tv event, viewers can spend every waking moment Dec. 1-25 enjoying Christmas classics such as Elf, Jack Frost, and The Year Without a Santa Claus. The countdown to the event begins at 7 a.m. on Nov. 18 with 'Twas The Night Before Christmas.

For a look at the full schedule, click here.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.