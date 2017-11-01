PSC launches app to add phone numbers to no call list

The Mississippi Public Service Commission has a new way to fight back against those incessant phone calls from annoying telemarketers. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Mississippi Public Service Commission has a new way to fight back against those incessant phone calls from annoying telemarketers. It’s called the “MS No-Call” app, and it can be downloaded to Apple and Android devices for free.

The app will allow users to register their land line and cell numbers to the Mississippi No Call List and file complaints against illegal callers. The app, which was launched Wednesday, has been in the works since last year.

“We want to empower people by placing a tool literally in their hands to help us get at these predatory telemarketers. This free app was a long time coming, and I know it will revolutionize the way we track down the lawbreakers and shut their call operations down,” Chairman Brandon Presley said.

Users can find the app the Apple App Store or Google Play. For more information about the Mississippi No Call Law, call 1-800-637-7722 or visit www.psc.state.ms.us.

