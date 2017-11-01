Jackson County's Dr. Amacker named Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Barry Amacker, Superintendent of the Jackson County School District, is being recognized as Mississippi's 2018 Superintendent of the Year. (Photo source: MS Assoc. of School Administrators)

Dr. Barry Amacker, Superintendent of the Jackson County School District, is being recognized as Mississippi's 2018 Superintendent of the Year.

Amacker was nominated for the prestigious award by Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Michael Van Winkle, who talked about the "wonderful rapport" he has with everyone, but especially children.

"His ability to connect with the students, staff and parents is truly superior," VanWinkle said. "Dr. Amacker can follow through to ensure that the job gets done. He accomplishes these tasks with great initiative and with a very positive attitude. Dr. Amacker always finds a way to get the job completed."

During his 43 years as an educator, Dr. Amacker has worked as a band director, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent.

In the Jackson County School District, he has served as principal of St. Martin High School, Assistant Superintendent over the St. Martin Attendance Area, and is currently serving in his 10th year as Superintendent of Education.

