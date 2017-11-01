MS Apprenticeship Program partners with Empire Truck Sales, Stribling Equipment

Officials from Empire Truck Sales and Stribling Equipment have signed an agreement with Hinds Community College to become the first businesses to participate in the Mississippi Apprenticeship Program. (Photo source: MCCB)

There's a new pathway for Mississippians seeking a high-skill, high-wage job, thanks to the Mississippi Apprenticeship Program.

Officials from Empire Truck Sales and Stribling Equipment signed an agreement this week with Hinds Community College to become the first businesses to participate in the program.

"One of my top priorities as Governor is for every Mississippian who wants a job to be able to find one," said Gov. Phil Bryant. "The Mississippi Apprenticeship Program, and the partnership between Empire Truck Sales, Stribling Equipment, and Hinds Community College, will allow individuals at these two businesses to learn real-world job skills necessary for them to be successful employees. I am appreciative of the collaborative partnership between these state agencies, Empire, and Stribling. I know this will be the first of many successful public/private partnerships that come about through the Mississippi Apprenticeship Program."

According to the governor's office, the apprenticeship program aligns workforce and educational systems, strengthens economic competitiveness for business and industry, and makes high-skill, high-wage jobs more accessible for Mississippians. MAP training is provided by the state’s community and junior colleges.

The goal is to develop new registered apprenticeship sponsors; expand the state’s capacity to support registered apprenticeships and engage new sponsors, partners, and participants; and target and expand the participation and completion of a diverse population of registered apprenticeships programs across the state.

"The Mississippi Community College Board is proud to implement the Mississippi Apprenticeship Program, and we are grateful to Empire Truck Sales and Stribling Equipment and Hinds Community College for being the first formal partnership under the program," said Dr. Andrea Mayfield, Executive Director of the Mississippi Community College Board.

"By increasing the number of registered apprentices across the state, the quality of our workforce will improve as employees acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed. Mississippi’s community colleges are vital to producing the state’s workforce, and providing innovative career pathways which benefit people, business, and our economy. I look forward to apprenticeship expansion to all areas of Mississippi."

For more information about the Mississippi Apprenticeship Program, visit www.mccb.edu.

