WLOX Editorial: Peter Anderson Festival has a positive impact on South Mississippi

The town of Ocean Springs will see a dramatic transformation this weekend. That transformation is the tremendous swell of people growing from about 18,000 to about 150,000 people. While that may seem unmanageable, the town welcomes the crowds to the 39th annual Peter Anderson Festival.

This is a great event for Ocean Springs and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Chamber estimates the economic impact at $23 million. Whether an artist, an art lover, or someone who just likes to stroll and browse, the event has a lot to offer.

The weather should be great. We welcome the Saturday and Sunday event and its positive impact on South Mississippi. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

