Biloxi Shuckers 2018 Season Ticket Packages And Homes Game Times Announced

While the major league baseball season is coming to a close, the Biloxi Shuckers are preparing for the 2018 Southern League baseball season.

On Tuesday, the Shuckers announced that Season Tickets will go on sale to the general public on November 8 with new seating options and pricing.

The Shuckers evening home games Monday-Saturday will begin at 6:35 p.m. Sunday games will start at 2:05 p.m. in April and May before moving to 4:05 p.m. for the rest of the season. The Shuckers will have Education Day games on April 25, May 16 and August 21. Those day games will start at 10:35 a.m.

The Shuckers will close out the 2018 season with a 1:05 p.m. game on Labor Day at MGM Park. A Summer Camp Day is slated for July 11 with the game time to be determined.

New seating options for the 2018 season include six unique areas:

*Reserved Level seating in sections 111-118 is $560 for 70 games. That's 34% off the day of game price.

*Dugout Box seating (sections 103-110) is $630 (36% off the dame of game price).

*Homeplate Box seating (sections 100-103O is $770 (27% off the day game price).

*Dugout Club seating is $1,120 (20% off the day of game price and includes padded seats and access to exclusive club lounge).

*Cable One Club seating is $1,400 (17% off the day of game price and includes padded seats, access to exclusive club long and wait-service.

*Mercedes-Benz Club seating is $2,800 ($40 per game with indoor/outdoor seating, all-you-can-eat buffet, complimentary soft drinks and cash bar).

*Single-game tickets sold in advance, or on game day range from $7 (Berm) to $50 (Mercedes-Benz Club).

The Shuckers 2018 home schedule at MGM Park is set for April 11, hosting the Mississippi Braves at 6:35 p.m.

