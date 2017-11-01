Mississippi State debuts at No. 16 in College Football Playoff Rankings

Mississippi State (6-2, 3-2 SEC) made its debut at No. 16 in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released by the committee on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs are the fourth-highest ranked Southeastern Conference team behind No. 1 Georgia, No. Alabama and No. 14 Auburn. LSU is ranked No. 19.

It's the first time the Bulldogs have cracked the poll since November 22, 2015. Of the 20 College Football playoff rankings, the Bulldogs have been ranked 11 times since the inception of the poll in 2014. Mississippi State was ranked No. 1 in the debut of the poll three years ago.Mississippi State

Notre Dame is the No. 3 ranked team in the poll, followed by Clemson at No. 4.

Mississippi State entertains UMass Saturday morning at 11 in Davis Wade Stadium.

