Gulfport neighborhood happy to be a 'go-to' spot for trick-or-treaters

The Bayou Oaks neighborhood in Gulfport has become so popular over the years that people drive from miles away to trick or treat there. (Photo source: WLOX)

A chill swept through the air as the boys and ghouls came out to get their fill of one thing... Lots of candy.

Trick-or-treaters say they love the Bayou Oaks neighborhood because some of the houses give out full-size candy bars. It's the place to be on Halloween night, and it's become so popular over the years that people drive from miles away to trick or treat there.

Audrey Bush says she looks forward to this night every year. She loves that people love coming to her neighborhood.

"This is wonderful. It's the same way it was when I was a kid, it's just...actually I think it's grown I see teenagers out here. I'd much rather see them doing this than whatever. So I fully support it," said Bentz.

Bush says her neighbors usually have two Halloween celebrations, one of themselves earlier in the month and they save Halloween for the community.

And while the kids were running from door to door, their parents didn't have to worry about running into any monsters along the way.

Chad Bentz says it is good to know that his children can enjoy Halloween as much as they can.

"It's just fun to have family and friends together to just celebrate...just being able to get out as a family in a safe environment," said Bentz.

The best part about this whole night is it'll all be here again next year.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.