Domino's Co-Players of the Week: Tony Brown & Avery White of East Central High School

East Central running back Tony Brown enjoyed a phenomenal game on Friday. The 5-foot-8, 187 pound senior exploded for 201 yards rushing and cracked the end zone six times in helping lead the undefeated Hornets past Vancleave 62 to 7.

Linebacker Avery White, a 6-foot-3, 183 pound junior had a nose for the football. He made 21 tackles in the win over the Bulldogs.

Brown and White are the Domino's Co-players of the Week.

Brown said, "We go game-by-game. Even though we played good and got our championship, we're still going to play the next game even harder. We're getting better each and every week. Our progression is incredible."

Tony "Touchdown" Brown has 1,789 rushing yards on the season with 27 touchdowns for the Region 8-4A champs.

The play of linebacker Avery White No. 24...has been incredible all season long. He leads East Central with 132 tackles and 8 sacks. He piles up an average of 14.7 tackles per game. White says it's teamwork that has led to his and the Hornets success on the football turf.

"Just reading my key and going to my spot and just expecting my team to be there to help me out, "White said. " We're just real disciplined doing our job.

Coach Seth Smith said, "Both of those kids bring a tremendous amount of God-given ability. But to me what separates those two guys is they're both humble. But they work hard. You know, there's a lot of kids who are talented, who are lazy. These kids are talented and they work."

Brown, White, Coach Seth Smith and the East Central Hornets open the first-round of the Class 4A State Playoffs in Hurley Friday night at 7 hosting Lanier.

