3 candidates qualify for District 49 special election - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

3 candidates qualify for District 49 special election

(Photo source: File) (Photo source: File)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Three people are in the running to replace Mississippi Sen. Sean Tindell.

Dan Q. Carr, Joel Carter, and Ron Meyers submitted paperwork to run in the special election to fill the District 49 seat. That’s according to the Mississippi Secretary of State's website.

Monday was the deadline for hopeful candidates to submit qualifying paperwork. The special election will take place Dec. 19.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly