3 candidates qualify for District 49 special election

Three people are in the running to replace Mississippi Sen. Sean Tindell.

Dan Q. Carr, Joel Carter, and Ron Meyers submitted paperwork to run in the special election to fill the District 49 seat. That’s according to the Mississippi Secretary of State's website.

Monday was the deadline for hopeful candidates to submit qualifying paperwork. The special election will take place Dec. 19.

