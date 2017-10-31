Woman reported missing in Biloxi

Biloxi police are asking for help finding a woman who was last seen Oct. 20 in the area of Beach Blvd. and Pine Grove Rd.

Officers are looking for 30-year-old Melzina Warren, who also has two small children with her.

Officials tell us Warren may not know she has been reported missing, and there are no signs of suspicious activity at this time.

Warren is 5-foot-5, weighs 145 pounds, and has black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

