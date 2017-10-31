Shuckers announce 2018 game times, season ticket options

The Biloxi Shuckers have released the remaining details about the 2018 home schedule and options for season ticket holders.

The Shuckers 2018 season will consist of 70 regular season home games.

The first pitch of the season at MGM Park will go out at 6:35 p.m. on April 11 as the Shuckers take on the Mississippi Braves. The regular season will close out at home with an afternoon Labor Day game.

Season tickets will go on sale Nov. 8 and will offer new seating options and pricing:

Reserved Level: Seating in sections 111-118 is $560

Dugout Box: Seating in sections 103-110 is $630

Homeplate Box: Seating in sections 100-102 is $770

Dugout Club: $1,120, includes padded seat, access to club lounge

Cable ONE Club: $1,400, includes padded seat, access to club lounge and wait service

Mercedez Benz Club: $2,800, includes indoor/outdoor seating, all you can eat buffet with complimentary soft drinks and cash bar.

Call 228-233-3465 to ask about Shuckers season tickets, or stop by MGM Park weekdays between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.