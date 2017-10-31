Bay St. Louis vying for spot in outdoor concert series contest

Bay St. Louis is working to bring an outdoor concert series to town, and you can help.

Lonnie Falgout, executive director of the Alice and Tim Moseley Foundation, entered the city into the Levit Amp Concert series contest. Right now, an online vote is narrowing the field down to the Top 25 finalists. The Levitt Foundation will then review the proposals of these 25 finalists and will select up to 15 Levitt AMP winners, which will be announced on January 2, 2018.

Winning cities will receive a grant to sponsor 10 to 12 weeks of outdoor entertainment in 2018. Bay St. Louis would like to see the concert series liven up its depot area.

"The foundation got together and we decided we were going to start applying for grants, and one of the key areas we wanted to have the festival is in the depot district," said Falgout. "The council has been real supportive of trying to revitalize the effort."

Voting will run from Nov. 1-20, winners will be announced on Jan. 2, 2018.

