Bay St. Louis vying for spot in outdoor concert series contest

A new report says more Mississippi mothers are giving birth before their pregnancy reaches full term. And early births worsened in Harrison and Hinds counties.More >>
Dr. Barry Amacker, Superintendent of the Jackson County School District, is being recognized as Mississippi's 2018 Superintendent of the Year.More >>
Mississippi is on track to have a slightly smaller budget in the coming year, reflecting caution about the state economy.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man.More >>
Two southeast Mississippi men were sentenced Tuesday in Forrest County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and child exploitation charges.More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.More >>
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
Ahead of Halloween night, 4-year-old- Blayne Ellerbruck got to trick or treat a little early with his heroes. A special day for Blayne, but even more special for his "real" hero. Blayne's dad watched it all happen from the 4th story of Deaconess Gateway Hospital.More >>
Officials in Autauga County are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and committed a kidnapping that was all caught on camera.More >>
A teen was shot and killed after entering a woman's home in Marion, Arkansas.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
