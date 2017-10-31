Bay St. Louis among outdoor concert series finalists

Bay St. Louis is in the running to win an outdoor concert series.

Lonnie Falgout, executive director of the Alice and Tim Moseley Foundation, entered the city into the Levit Amp Concert series contest.

The grant will sponsor 10 to 12 weeks of outdoor entertainment in 2018. Bay St. Louis is among 25 finalists, and Falgout says the concert series would liven up the depot area.

"The foundation got together and we decided we were going to start applying for grants, and one of the key areas we wanted to have the festival is in the depot district," said Falgout. "The council has been real supportive of trying to revitalize the effort."

Voting will run from Nov. 1-20, winners will be announced on Jan. 2, 2018.

